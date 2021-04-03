Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SON. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after buying an additional 412,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,004,000 after buying an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after buying an additional 133,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after buying an additional 125,703 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $64.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $64.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

