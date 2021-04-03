Verition Fund Management LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $41.66 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

