KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 734.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

McKesson stock opened at $193.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $121.15 and a twelve month high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

