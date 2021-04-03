United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

RYH stock opened at $268.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $178.49 and a 52 week high of $274.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.29 and its 200 day moving average is $255.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.