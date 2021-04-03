Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lifted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

NYSE NSC opened at $271.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $136.65 and a 1 year high of $273.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.