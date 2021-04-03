United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 12,998 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,641,000 after buying an additional 2,645,213 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,776,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after buying an additional 2,231,421 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 667,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,347,000 after buying an additional 440,407 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

