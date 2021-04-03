National Pension Service Sells 54,767 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,767 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $42,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

