National Pension Service Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

National Pension Service cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 967,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $40,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.