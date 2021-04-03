Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.10 to $1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

