Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apr 3rd, 2021


Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.10 to $1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

