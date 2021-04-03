Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Peoples Financial stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. Peoples Financial has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $82.94 million, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.