Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,255,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 943,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 82.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Nintendo in the third quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Nintendo by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nintendo by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $71.82 on Friday. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 25.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

