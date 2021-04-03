Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,482 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $38,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.87.

DFS stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $104.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

