Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $287.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

