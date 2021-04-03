National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $37,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,175.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,125.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,116.60. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $611.82 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $968.10.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.