National Pension Service Grows Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $34,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $520.28 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.09 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $571.13.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

