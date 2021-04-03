ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.07% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of TTT opened at $43.72 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74.

