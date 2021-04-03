Jane Street Group LLC Buys 39,658 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 168.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLN. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 255,301 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 124,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter.

MLN stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

