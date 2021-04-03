Jane Street Group LLC Sells 142,649 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,649 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1,605.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 697,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 656,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,193,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

