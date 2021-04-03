Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 311.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

