Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOACU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,053,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,635,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,892,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,425,000.

Shares of Natural Order Acquisition stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Weston, Massachusetts.

