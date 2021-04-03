Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after buying an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Natera by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after buying an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $28,343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 42.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,040,000 after buying an additional 198,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Natera by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after buying an additional 116,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other Natera news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $2,957,816.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,496 shares of company stock worth $15,363,719. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $102.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

