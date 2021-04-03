Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

