Mariner LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

