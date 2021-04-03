Morgan Stanley Purchases 106,492 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $101,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,469,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 88,439 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,837,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 79,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.17.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $376.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 133.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.01. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

