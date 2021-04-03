33,773 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 112.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

