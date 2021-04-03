Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 48,728 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 475.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Seagen were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total transaction of $5,061,631.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $143.40 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average of $174.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.