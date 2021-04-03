Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 243,511 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,954,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $2,956,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

