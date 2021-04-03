Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 219,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.46% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,429 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,712,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,578 shares of company stock valued at $590,425. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

