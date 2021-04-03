Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,513 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,744,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after buying an additional 158,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after buying an additional 207,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 785,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,414,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $266.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.03. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $267.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.44.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

