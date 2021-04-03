Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Expands By 38.5%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.