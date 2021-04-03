Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 257,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $206,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,023,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,875,442 shares of company stock worth $1,237,815. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Oragenics worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGEN opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Oragenics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

