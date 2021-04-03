IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.89-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.98.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $198.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.35. IQVIA has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $199.99.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.00.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.