IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.89-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.98.
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $198.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.35. IQVIA has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $199.99.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
