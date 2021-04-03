Zacks Investment Research Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.20.

Entegris stock opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09. Entegris has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $126,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 952.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 20.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 237,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

