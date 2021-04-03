$811.31 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post sales of $811.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $806.99 million and the highest is $815.40 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $602.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NYSE AMN opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,831,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $19,710,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 529,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

