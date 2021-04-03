Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Declares $0.90 Dividend

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.9036 per share on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
SWMAY stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion and a PE ratio of 28.00.
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
