Azuki Achieves Market Cap of $13.19 Million (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Azuki token can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002252 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $266,620.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00076741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.75 or 0.00292532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.46 or 0.00795933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00090569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00028827 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Azuki Token Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,852,202 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,800,347 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

Azuki Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

