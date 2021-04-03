Casino Betting Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $123,964.00 (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $123,964.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.01 or 0.00683017 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00070775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028191 BTC.

About Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

