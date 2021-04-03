BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
BankUnited has raised its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BKU stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.
In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.
