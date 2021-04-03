BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BankUnited has raised its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BKU stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. Research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

