Advisor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,129,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,637,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $73.29.

