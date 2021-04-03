Advisor Partners LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after buying an additional 351,785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after buying an additional 293,366 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $167,521,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after buying an additional 1,856,574 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $78.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

