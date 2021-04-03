Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,044,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

NYSE:FMS opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.