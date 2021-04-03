Cryptopay Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $1,818.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00054488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00682258 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00070665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028177 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

