Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) VP Sells $68,739.84 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Citi Trends stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $852.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,725,000. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 254,150 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $3,123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.