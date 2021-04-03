Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells $135,843.30 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $306.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.84. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $192.00 and a twelve month high of $307.86.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 100.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 420,801 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Moody’s by 894.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Moody’s by 35.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

