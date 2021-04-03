Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $22,660.00.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $21,910.00.

On Monday, March 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $21,810.00.

On Monday, February 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $19,990.00.

On Friday, January 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $21,050.00.

On Monday, January 4th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $19,750.00.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $571.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 46,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAPT. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

