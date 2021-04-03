Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Bass Sells 1,500 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.72 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,349,000 after buying an additional 222,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $70,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Redfin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

