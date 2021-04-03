Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Acquires 1,000 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 2,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 2,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 3,750 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,183 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $32,788.66.

On Thursday, March 18th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 817 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,459.25.

On Friday, March 5th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 8,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76.

Shares of SNSE opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNSE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.