Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.95. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,725%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.26.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.