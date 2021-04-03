Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 427.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,176,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $187,107,000 after purchasing an additional 413,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $208.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $209.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

