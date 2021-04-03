Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 553.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 116,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,148,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

